Global Thin Film Photovoltaics 2012-2022: Forecasts, Technologies, Analysis: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- This report focuses on the developments in thin film solar cells and batteries and how these technologies are evolving. By relating to the reader information on market conditions, competing technologies and how different economic factors affect addressable markets, the report explains growth trends and forecasts thin film technology penetration in the next decade.



CdTe, CIGS, a-Si, organic PV and DSSCs are all covered in the report along with varying chemistries for thin film batteries and appendices on the topics of manufacturing techniques and organic solar cell material and chemistry considerations.



The PV market has been rising rapidly in the past few years. A combination of government subsidies leading to high demand and falling prices due to competitive pressures from Asian markets has resulted in an unprecedented increase in the installed PV capacity worldwide, reaching 22 GW in 2011.



Today there is a range of different thin film PV and battery technologies each with a different set of characteristics. This development opens up new markets to PV and batteries which have not been addressable using traditional technologies. At the same time it suggests that manufacturers can count on competitive advantage and innovation in order to achieve further penetration of new technologies.



The sharp drop in the price of silicon solar cells has led to uncertainty in the growth of thin film solar cells that feel heavy economic pressures. At the same time thin batteries compete with the large volumes and low costs of coin cell batteries. Optimized performance, efforts to bring down costs and unique selling points are necessary in order to survive in the increasingly competitive climate in these sectors.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of thin film photovoltaics and batteries technologies. Compiled and analysed by Dr Harry Zervos, technology analyst with IDTechEx, market analysis, company profiles and 10 year forecasts are given for each of the technologies covered. An analysis of the basic scientific principles, materials and manufacturing is also included, with a focus on the potential for printing technologies to become a disruptive technology in these vibrant sectors.



