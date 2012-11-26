Global Tire Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Global Tire market to grow at a CAGR of 5.01 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the growing Global Motorcycle market. The Global Tire market has also been witnessing the growing Global Automotive Tire market, which includes light, medium and heavy vehicles during forecast period. However, the increasing cost of raw materials and commodity products are acting as a barrier to the growth.



The Global Tire Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC, the North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and the Central and South America regions. It also covers the Global Tire market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of tires for light vehicles, medium and heavy vehicles, industrial vehicles and others except retreaded and used tires available in the Global Tire market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and Continental AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Pirelli and C. SpA, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Cheng-Shin Rubber Industries Co. Ltd., and HangZhou ZhongCe Rubber Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

