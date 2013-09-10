Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Tire Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Tire market to grow at a CAGR of 6.32 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for radial tires. The Global Tire market has also been witnessing an increase in factory automation. However, the increasing cost of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Tire Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focusses on the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape of the Passenger Car and Light Truck, and Truck and Bus segments and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablssements Michelin SCA, Continental AG, and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Cheng-Shin Rubber Industries Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Maxxis, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablssements Michelin SCA, Continental AG, and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.; Cheng-Shin Rubber Industries Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Maxxis, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141093/global-tire-market-2012-2016.html