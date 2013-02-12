Global Tissue Engineering and Cell Therapy Market 2011-2015 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Tissue Engineering and Cell Therapy market to grow at a CAGR of 18 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant advancements in RandD. The Global Tissue Engineering and Cell Therapy market has also been witnessing an increase in mergers and acquisitions. However, stringent regulatory requirements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Tissue Engineering and Cell Therapy Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Tissue Engineering and Cell Therapy market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Baxter International Inc., DePuy Inc., Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Holdings Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are 3DM Inc., Aastrom Biosciences Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Advanced BioHealing Inc., Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aldagen Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Angioblast Systems Inc., Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arteriocyte Medical Systems Inc., Athersys Inc., AVAX Technologies Inc., Avita Medical Ltd., Biocoral Inc., Bioheart Inc., BioLife Solutions Inc., BioMimetic Therapeutics Inc., BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioSyntech Inc., BioTissue Technologies AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., California Stem Cell Inc., Capricor Inc., Capstone Therapeutics Corp., Celgene Corp., CellSeed Inc., Cellular Dynamics International Inc., Cerco Medical LLC, co.don AG, ConMed Linvatec Biomaterials Inc., Cook Group Inc., CryoLife Inc., Curis Inc., Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cytograft Tissue Engineering Inc., Cytomatrix Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Exactech Inc., Excorp Medical Inc., FibroGen Inc., Fidia Advanced Biopolymers S.r.l., Genta Inc., Genzyme Corp., Geron Corp., Hospira Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Kinetic Concepts Inc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation Inc., OSI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Osteotech Inc., RTI Biologics Inc., and Smith and Nephew plc.



