Global Tissue Paper Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The Global Tissue Paper market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand of tissue paper for personal hygiene. The Global Tissue Paper market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of international trips between the western and eastern worlds. However, the increasing demand for hand-drier machines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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The Global Tissue Paper Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Tissue Paper market in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), and The Procter and Gamble Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Asia Pulp & Paper (subsidiary of SINAR MAS Group), Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp., Empresas CMPC, Corolex, Hengan International, Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A. (ICT), Metsä Tissue, SOFIDEL, and WEPA.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



List of Figures:



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Tissue Paper Market 2012-2016 (Volume '000 metric tonnes)

Exhibit 3: Global Tissue Paper Market by End-user Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 4: Global Tissue Paper Market by Application Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 5: Global Tissue Paper Market by Major Usages 2012

Exhibit 6: Global Tissue Paper Market by Raw Materials Type Segmentation 2012



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