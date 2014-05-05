Global Tissue Paper Market Report: 2013 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Tissue paper has become one of the most essential commodities used in day to day life. The first use of tissue paper was noted in 1920’s and since then the consumption of tissue paper has been consistently increasing. A lot of technological advancements have enabled various manufactures to produce tissue paper using either virgin wood pulp or recycled wood pulp or combination of two. The ceaseless advancements being made in the tissue paper industry have enabled individuals to lead a more hygienic life. According to ISO paper industry standards, the average weight of tissue paper varies in the range of 10 to 35 grams per square meter.



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Majorly there are five types of tissue papers namely; Bathroom Tissue, Facial Tissue, Paper Towel, Paper Napkin and, Specialty and Wrapping Tissue. The tissue paper industry is broadly classified into two categories: At Home; also know as Consumer tissue; and Away from Home (AfH). The At Home segment comprises of tissues that are used for domestic purposes whereas tissue under the category of Away from Home segment are used for commercial and industrial purposes such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals and institutions. A number of properties, such as absorption, porosity, coarseness, tensile strength, and tactility, determine the quality of the tissue paper. Each of the tissue paper products has its own quality requirement according to the usage.



The key trends providing sufficient growth opportunity for further growth of the tissue paper industry include improved living and hygiene standards, increasing population apart from steady rise in global GNI and low penetration of substitutes for paper tissues. However, the growth of tissue paper industry is hindered by increasing demand of hand dryers by various organizations and other environmental factors.



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The report provides comprehensive analysis of the global tissue paper industry along with the study of the regional markets including North America, the US, Canada and, China. An intense competition is noted among few major players; P&G, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades and Georgia-Pacific LLC; of the global tissue paper market. Apart from global competitive analysis, regional competitive landscape is also included in the report along with company profiles of the leading players in the market.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of Tissue Paper Industry

1.3 Properties of Tissue Paper

1.4 Fiber Requirement

1.5 Production Process



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2. Tissue Paper - Market Size

2.1 Global Analysis

Tissue Consumption

Growth Rate

At Home Segment

Away From Home Segment

Key Product Categories

2.2 Regional Analysis

Tissue Consumption

Market Share by Region

Per Capita Consumption

2.2.1 North America

Supply & Demand

At Home Segment

Away From Home Segment

Key Product Categories

2.2.2 The US

Tissue Consumption

At Home Segment

Away From Home Segment

Key Product Categories

Distribution Channels

2.2.3. Canada

Retail Sales

Key Product Categories

Private Label Penetration

2.2.4 China

Capacity Growth

Consumption Growth

Exports

Key Product Categories



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Trends, Developments and Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Improved Living and Hygiene Standards

3.1.2 Increased Population

3.1.3 Less Hygiene Levels of Alternate Devices

3.1.4 Increasing GNI

3.1.5 Technological Innovations

3.2 Challenges

3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Hand Dryers

3.2.2 Environmental Considerations



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global Analysis

Overall Market Share

4.2 Regional Analysis

4.2.1 The North America

Capacity of Major Producers

Market Share

4.2.2. The US

Bathroom Tissue Market Share

Paper Towel Tissue Market Share

Facial Tissue Market Share

4.2.3 Canada

Bathroom Tissue Market Share

Paper Towel Tissue Market Share

Facial Tissue Market Share

4.2.4 China

Capacity of Major Producers

Market Share

4.2.5 India

Market Share



5. Company Profiles

5.1 Procter & Gamble Co.

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies

Unremitting Focus on Innovation

Business Expansion through Acquisitions

5.2 Kimberly Clark Corporation

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

Restructuring of Business Activities

Focus on R&D Activities

5.3 Cascades Inc

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies

Closures, Restructuring and Disposals

Expansion through Product Development



6. Market Outlook

6.1 Market Forecast

6.2 Forecast Methodology

6.2.1 Dependent and Independent Variables

6.2.2 Correlation Analysis

6.2.3 Regression Analysis



Major Quality Requirements According to the Type of Tissue

Comparison of Harwood and Softwood Fibers

Feature Comparison of Most Common Fibers

Average Length and Coarseness of Fibers

Fiber Composition According to Type of Tissue Paper

The US Tissue Paper Consumption (December 2011 – December 2012)

Tissue Paper Product Growth (Q113)

New Production Lines in China with Annual Capacity of 60,000 Tonnes (2009-2012)

Tissue Paper Capacity of North American Tissue Producers (2012)

Tissue Paper Capacity of Chinese Producers (2010-2012)

China’s Leading Producers - Capacity Expansion Plans (2013-2016)

Dependent & Independent Variables (2007-2012)

Correlation Matrix

Model Summary – Coefficient of Determination

Regression Coefficients Output



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