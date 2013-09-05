Global Tobacco: Key Findings Part 1 - Tobacco Overview and Cigarettes - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Damaged by economic uncertainty and growth in the illicit trade in key markets, the tobacco industry suffered a poor year in 2012, with volume growth in cigarettes only maintained by the huge Chinese market, while value growth was down significantly on previous years. Several markets saw value decline in 2012 - a first indication that industry pricing power may be weakening and will prove unable to continue to generate cash in the face of mass volume declines.
Euromonitor International's Global Tobacco: Key Findings Part 1 - Tobacco Overview and Cigarettes global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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