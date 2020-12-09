Global Top 10 Fabrics Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The report "Top 10 Fabrics Market (Antimicrobial Textiles, Coated Fabrics, Fire Resistant Fabrics, Non- Woven Fabrics/Textiles, Performance Fabrics, Polymer Coated Fabrics, Protective Fabrics, PTFE Fabrics, Smart Textile, and Technical Textile) - Global Forecast to 2021", The report study covers the top 10 fabrics markets which have high growth prospects during the forecast period. The key markets covered in this report include non-woven fabrics/non-woven textiles, technical textiles, performance fabrics, coated fabrics, polymer coated fabrics, protective fabrics, fire-resistant fabrics, PTFE fabrics, smart textiles, and antimicrobial textiles.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=98303023



"Technical textiles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period"

Technical textiles accounted for the largest market share among the top 10 fabrics market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2021, in terms of value. Increasing adaptability of new products have influenced traditional manufacturing to escalate the pace of innovation, and upgrade the traditional fibers by contributing to the technical developments in textiles. The Asia-Pacific region led the global technical textiles market in 2015. This is mainly due to advancements in technologies and the increasing demand from the automobile, healthcare, aerospace, agriculture, and other industries.



"Performance fabrics is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period"

Performance fabrics are fabrics that are engineered for a wide variety of uses, where performance of the fabric is the major parameter, and can be used for defense, industrial safety, sports & adventure gear, and automotive & aerospace applications, among others. The growing awareness of personal hygiene and an increasing consciousness regarding physical fitness along with the demand for better performing fabrics for defense and industrial applications are the major drivers in the market. The global performance fabrics market size is estimated to be valued at USD 65,523.57 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% from 2016 to 2021.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=98303023



"Non-woven fabrics/textiles is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period"

Non-woven fabrics/textiles are largely used in industries such as, hygiene, medical, automobile, and construction. The introduction of products with reduced costs for usage in highly cost-sensitive hospitals and the availability of modern health care are driving the consumption of non-woven fabrics/non-woven textiles. The global market size of non-woven fabrics is projected to reach USD 51,468.5 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2016 to 2021.



Key players profiled in the report include, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (Netherlands), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Low & Bonar plc (U.K.), Teijin Limited (Japan), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Kimberly-Clarke Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), and Gentherm Incorporated (U.S.)



Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=181391074



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com