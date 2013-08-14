Global Top 50 Tire Enterprises, 2012-2013 : Global Industry Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Through analyzing many global tire manufacturing enterprises, China Research and Intelligence ranked global Top 50 tire enterprises by business income (USD) of each tire manufacturing enterprises,. Because of factors like exchange rate, CRI's ranking list of each enterprise may have some difference with the lists issued by other research institutes in the U.S. and Europe. However, the Top 50 enterprises cover the major global tire manufacturing enterprises.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/research-report-on-global-top-50-tire-enterprises-2012-2013



In 2012, the sales revenue of Bridgestone tires was JPY 2.5572 trillion (USD 29.8 billion), globally ranking the first. In 2012, the sales revenue of Michelin tires was about USD 28.4 billion, globally ranking the second. Meanwhile, the sales revenue of Goodyear and Continental AG was USD 21 billion and USD 12.8 billion respectively, globally ranking the third and the fourth respectively. In 2012, among global Top 50 tire enterprises, only the four tire enterprises with the annual sales revenue exceeding USD 10 billion. Among the other forty-six enterprises, enterprise with the highest annual sales revenue was Pirelli (about USD 8 billion) and enterprise with the lowest annual sales revenue was China Shandong Jinyu Tire Co., Ltd. (less than USD 400 million). In 2012, sales revenue of the Top 50 tire enterprises totaled over USD 180 billion.



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172784



Over ten of the Top 50 tire enterprises are China native enterprises. In addition, the Top 10 enterprises all have established plants in China. CRI predicts that more Chinese enterprises will enter the list of Top 50 tire enterprises in the coming years. In recent years, although the costs of labor, land, energy are increasing constantly, CRI predicts that China tire industry will still possesses certain advantages in the world thanks to its complete tire industry chain. CRI issues research reports on global Top 50 tire enterprises every year to record their development paths.



Contact



M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/