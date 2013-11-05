Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Touch Controller IC Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Touch Controller IC market to grow at a CAGR of 31.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Global Touch Controller IC market has also been witnessing increasing penetration in the Healthcare Equipment sector. However, the increasing cost of production could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Touch Controller IC Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Touch Controller IC market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Atmel Corp., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., and Synaptics Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are 3M Touch Systems, Broadcom Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I Ltd., and Fujitsu Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Atmel Corp., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Synaptics Inc., 3M Touch Systems, Broadcom Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I Ltd., and Fujitsu Ltd.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145421/global-touch-controller-ic-market-2012-2016-.html

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Roger Campbell

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