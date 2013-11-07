Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global Touch Controller IC Market growth , forecast and trends 2012 - 2016



Global Touch Controller IC market to grow at a CAGR of 31.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Global Touch Controller IC market has also been witnessing increasing penetration in the Healthcare Equipment sector. However, the increasing cost of production could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

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Global Touch Controller IC Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Touch Controller IC market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast by Value

6.3 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



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