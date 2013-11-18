Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global Touch Panel Display Market 2012-2016



Global Touch Panel Display market to grow at a CAGR of 17.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Global Touch Panel Display market has also been witnessing the increasing preference for single glass touch panel displays. However, the high cost of glass touch panel displays could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Touch Panel Display market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Touch Panel Display market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Chimei Innolux Corp., Nissha Printing Co. Ltd., TPK Holding Co. Ltd., Wintek Corp., and Young Fast Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are AimCore Technology Co. Ltd., eGalax-eMPIA

Technology Inc., J Touch Corp., and Sintek Photronic Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Application



8. Geographical Segmentation



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



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11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



16. Vendor Landscape



17. Key Vendor Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



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