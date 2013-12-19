Global Touch Screen Technology Market - 2012 - 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Touch screen technology acts as an interface between users and computers which provide an easy visual experience to the users. The popularity of touch screen technology in smartphones, tablets, PCs, mobile phones, and in many other information devices is gaining momentum. Touch screen technology provides hassle free interactivity and strong control on the device. There are various types of touch screen available in the market such as resistive touchscreen, capacitive touchs creen, surface acoustic wave, optical touchscreen, and infrared.



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The touchscreen market is driven by factors such as increased consumer spending on mobile devices, rapid popularization, easy accessibility, and increasing ergonomics. The touchscreen applications market is segmented into sectors such as self checkout counters, PDAs, tablet PCs, hand held gaming consoles, ATMs, airport check-ins, mobile phones, automotives, and many more.



Some of the major players in this space are 3M, Acer, AMT, Apple, AT&T ,Atmel AU, Optonics, Balda, Bridgestone, BYD, Cypress, Displax, E Ink, Fujitsu, Giant Plus, Google, HannStar, Huawei, InnoLux, Intel, IRTouch, LG, Liquavista, Neonode, Nokia, Sony, Sony Ericsson, Sharp, Qualcomm, Hitachi, Freescale Gigabyte, HP, Motorola, Samsung, Microsoft, Broadcom, Avago, Dell, HTC, Input Dynamics, Lenovo etc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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