Global Toxoid Vaccines Market Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis Including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2026

Toxoid vaccines market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising government initiatives for the treatment of tetanus are the factor for the growth of this market.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global toxoid vaccines market are Bharat Biotech., Ceva, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Grifols, S.A, Zoetis Services LLC., Virbac. Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Integrated BioTherapeutics, Inc., Abbott, Avalon Pharma Private Limited, HAFFKINE BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION LTD, Pfizer Inc, among others.



Key Developments in the Market:



In December 2018, a joint-partnership between Sanofi and MSD announced that they have received FDA approval for their VAXELIS which is a pediatric hexavalent combination vaccine, VAXELIS is an active immunization vaccine for the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and haemophilus influenzae type B invasive disease. It is approved as a 3 dose series which is suitable for children from 6 weeks to 4 years of age

In October 2015, Pfizer announced the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline's quadrivalent meningococcal ACWY vaccines Nimenrix and Mencevax. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide advanced vaccines which can be used for the treatment of serious diseases. This acquisition will help the company to serve better to their customers and strengthen their position in the market



Segmentation: Global Toxoid Vaccines Market



By Disease



(Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis),



Composition



(Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid, Diphtheria, Tetanus, And Pertussis, Diphtheria And Tetanus , Tetanus and Diphtheria, Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis),



End- User



(Hospitals, Clinics, Government Organizations),



Age Group



(Paediatric Vaccines, Adult Vaccines),



Dosage



(Quadrivalent, Pentavalent, Hexavalent),



Geography



(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)



Market Drivers



Technological improvement associated with vaccination and immunization are the factor driving the market growth



Increasing cases of tetanus and diphtheria is another factor accelerating the growth of this market



Growth in research and development practices will also propel the market growth



Rising awareness regarding immunization will also contribute as a factor for market growth



Market Restraints



High R&D cost will hamper the market growth

Side effects associated with use of toxoid vaccination will also hamper the market growth

Falling profitability of vaccine manufacturing will also restrict the growth of this market



