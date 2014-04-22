Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Sandlerresearch.org adds Global Toys and Games Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Toys and games are products used in play, especially by children. They can be used as a tool to help young children learn about life. They can also stimulate physical and mental ability of children. Toys and games includes plush toys, toys for pre-school children, dolls, activity toys such as building sets, and puzzle games such as jigsaw puzzles and card games.



Analysts forecast the Global Toys and Games Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.17 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Toys and Games market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers retail sales of toys and games products. The product segments considered when calculating the market size are Stuffed Toys, Infant Gaming Products, Dexterity and Activity toys, Dolls, and Puzzle Games.



The distribution channels considered when calculating the market size are specialist retailers; hypermarkets, supermarkets, and discounters; department stores; general and variety stores; and others.



Global Toys and Games Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Toys and Games market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Amazon.com Inc.

- Mattel Inc.

- The Walt Disney Co.

- Toys “R” Us Inc.



Purchase Report Directly @http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=16696



Other Prominent Vendors

- Ahold U.S.A. Inc.

- Aldi Inc.

- Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.

- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

- Ditoys SA

- Funtastic Ltd.

- HE Butt Grocery Co.

- JAKKS Pacific Inc.

- Lansay France SA

- LeapFrog Enterprises Inc.

- LEGO AS

- Lojas Americanas SA

- Meijer Inc.

- MEGA Brands Inc.

- Mothercare plc

- Otto GmbH & Co. KG

- Prima Toy and Leisure Group Ltd.

- Publix Super Markets Inc.

- Safeway Inc.

- Sears Holdings Corp.

- SuperValu Inc.

- Target Corp.

- Tesco plc

- The Kroger Co.

- Vivid Imaginations Ltd.

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc.



Market Driver

- Presence of Large Number of Suppliers and Buyers.



Market Challenge

- Negative Impact of Economic Recession.



Market Trend

- Increasing Launch of Licensed Toys.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?