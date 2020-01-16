Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- QY Research predicts the global track-etched membrane market to reach a value of more than US$300 Mn by the end of 2025 while rising at a robust CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025. In 2018, the global market revenue reached above US$200 Mn. Increasing popularity of ultrafiltration polymer track-etched membrane is anticipated to create opportunities for players globally. In its new report, QY Research has provided comprehensive, accurate analysis of the competition, segments, regional scenario, drivers, restraints, and other aspects of the global track-etched membrane market. The report bears the title, "Global (United States, European Union and China) Track-etched Membrane Market Research Report 2019-2025."



Key Drivers: Some of the leading growth factors of the global track-etched membrane market are:



? High use of the combination of track etching and nanotechnology in healthcare and other industries



? Increasing investment in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research and development



? High demand for membrane filter in sample preparation, final filtration, sterilization, and other applications



? Wide adoption of polymer track-etched membrane in epifluorescence microscopy, parasitology, oceanographic analysis, and water filtration



? Strong use of polycarbonate track-etched membrane in analytical testing and cell biology applications



Use of Track-etched Membrane in Biotechnology Companies: The global track-etched membrane market is segmented into polyimide type, polyester type, and polycarbonate type on the basis of product type. Polycarbonate track-etched membrane finds application in the flow control of reagents through assay and removal of red blood cells from plasma. Based on application, the global track-etched membrane market is segmented into academic and research institutes, medical companies, diagnostic companies and laboratories, biotechnology companies, and others.



The use of track-etched membrane is significant in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies because of the need to improve product quality and adhere to tight quality-related regulations implemented by governments and agencies. Increase in research and development activities in the biological molecules field could be another driver of the demand for track-etched membrane in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.



Lucrative Regional Market: North America



The following are among key reasons why North America is expected to become an important track-etched membrane market in the coming years.



? Increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research



? Development of advanced biologics



? High demand for laboratory filtration solutions



? Need to fulfill highly stringent food quality requirements



? Presence of leading global pharmaceutical players



? High use of track-etched membrane in environmental analysis and water microbiology



Expansion of Geographical Footprint through Collaborations: Key players operating in the global track-etched membrane market are GE Healthcare, Chmlab Group, Merck Millipore, Wuwei Kejin Xinfa, GVS, Shanghai Nengthink, It4ip, Sterlitech, Sartorius, SABEU, Zefon International, Geyer GmbH, and Oxyphen. In order to strengthen their regional footprint, leading companies are expected to sign collaboration and merger deals with players competing in important regions. New product launch could be another strategy adopted by major players in the global track-etched membrane market.



