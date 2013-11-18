Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Traction Transformer Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Traction Transformer market to grow at a CAGR of 7.30 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing congestion in road and airways transport. The Global Traction Transformer market has also been witnessing the increase in technological advancements. However, the increasing threat from local vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Traction Transformer Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global market; it also covers the Global Traction Transformer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are ABB Ltd., Alstom S.A., and Siemens AG.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are AnsaldoBreda S.p.A., CSR Corp. Ltd., Emco Ltd., Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd., Hyundai Rotem Co., JST Transformateurs S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric S.A., Setrans Holding AS, and Skoda Holding AS.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd., Alstom S.A., Siemens AG., AnsaldoBreda S.p.A., CSR Corp. Ltd., Emco Ltd., Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd., Hyundai Rotem Co., JST Transformateurs S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric S.A., Setrans Holding AS, and Skoda Holding AS.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/146522/global-traction-transformer-market-2014-2018.html

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