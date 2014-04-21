Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Trade Management Software Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Trade Management Software

Global trade management solutions support logistics management, regulatory compliance, and financial information relating to the import and export processes in an organization. These solutions also help to streamline and automate business processes, and enable businesses to determine their total landed cost. The trade management process helps increase productivity, enables real-time access to different supply chain components, and increases visibility across the entire organization.

Analysts forecast the Global Trade Management Software market will grow at a CAGR of 10.92 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Trade Management Software market can be segmented by geography into North America, the EMEA region, the APAC region, and Latin America. The report considers revenue generated from sales of trade management software and related services to companies that are engaged in the export and import of goods.

Global Trade Management Software Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, the EMEA and APAC regions, and Latin America; it also covers the Global Trade Management Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

North America

EMEA

APAC

Latin America

Key Vendors

Amber Road Inc.

GT Nexus Inc.

SAP AG

Other Prominent Vendors



Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Integration Point Inc.

Kewill Technologies

Oracle Corp.

Precision Software Solutions Inc. (Idera Inc.)

QuestaWeb Inc.

TradeBeam Inc. (CDC Software Corp.)

Key Market Driver

Increasing Investment in Domestic Supply Chain.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

High Cost of Implementation.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Solutions.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Amber Road Inc.,GT Nexus Inc.,SAP AG,Descartes Systems Group Inc.,Integration Point Inc.,Kewill Technologies ,Oracle Corp.,PrecisionSoftware Solutions Inc. (Idera Inc.),QuestaWeb Inc.,TradeBeam Inc. (CDC Software Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153111/global-trade-management-software-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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