Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Transformer Market in the Consumer Electronics Industry 2012-2017 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Transformer market in the Consumer Electronics industry to grow at a CAGR of 11.37 percent over the period 2012-2017. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of electronic gadgets. The Global Transformer market in the Consumer Electronics industry has also been witnessing the increasing miniaturization of transformers. However, the continuous decline in the mobile phone shipments in the recent past could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Transformer Market in the Consumer Electronics Industry 2012-2017, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Transformer market in the Consumer Electronics industry market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space include Darfon Electronic Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, and TDK-EPC Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are API Delevan Inc., BI Technologies Corp., Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co., Inc., Datatronic Distribution Inc., Houston Transformer Co., Ltd, Pulse Electronics Corp., and Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Darfon Electronic Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, TDK-EPC Corp., API Delevan Inc., BI Technologies Corp., Caddell-Burns Manufacturing Co., Inc., Datatronic Distribution Inc., Houston Transformer Co., Ltd, Pulse Electronics Corp., and Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143474/global-transformer-market-in-the-consumer-electronics-industry-2012-2017.html

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Roger Campbell

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