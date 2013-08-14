Global Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market 2013-2023 :Industry Analysis, Technologies, Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- This report focuses on the markets, requirements and current and emerging technologies of transparent conductors. Worldwide research and design efforts are presented, both from research institutes and companies that are developing the necessary materials and processes - over 50 organizations are profiled. It covers metal oxides, organic materials, and emerging alternatives including inorganic meshes, carbon nanotubes, graphene and more. The penetration of these options into applications such as displays, photovoltaics and touch screens, and others, is given for the next 10 years.



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The importance of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF)



Transparent conductive films are used for displays, some photovoltaics and touch screen modules. In 2012, 93% of the market uses Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) - which can be expensive depending on the current price of indium and is brittle, and barely flexible. Other metal oxides are used, particularly in some thin film photovoltaics which offer a cost advantage over ITO.



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However, now there are many other emerging technologies, from finely printed conductive meshes, to layers of silver or copper that are highly transparent, to organic transparent conductors, and variations such as carbon nanotubes and graphene. This report assesses the technical progress of these options, and their market sweet spot (if any) and forecast penetration.



Printed Electronics for Healthcare, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals 2014-2024



Printed electronics for healthcare and beauty encompasses stretchable, flexible, conformal and sometimes biodegradable electronics and electrics. It is very thin and lightweight, even in hybrid constructions that, for now, incorporate conventional integrated circuits (IC), light emitting diodes (LED) and other chips in a partly printed device in order to perform functions not yet possible with entirely printed surfaces. Saving up to 40% of cost, space and weight and making new things possible are typical achievements. This is the only up to date, comprehensive report on this rapidly emerging technology and covers; electronic medical implants, patches, disposables, and drug and cosmetic dispensing: stretchable, flexible, wide area, low cost, disposable electronics. It looks at how technolog



Traction Batteries for Electric Vehicles Land, Water & Air 2012-2022



This comprehensive report has detailed assessments and forecasts for all the sectors using and likely to use traction batteries. There are chapters on heavy industrial, light industrial/commercial, mobility for the disabled, two wheel and allied, pure electric cars, hybrid cars, golf cars, military, marine and other. The profusion of pictures, diagrams and tables pulls the subject together to give an independent view of the future ten years. Unit sales, unit prices and total market value are forecast for each sector for 2012-2022. The replacement market is quantified and ten year technology trends by sector are in there too, with a view on winning and losing technologies and companies. Global EV sales, in thousands* This is the essential reference book for those who are anywh



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