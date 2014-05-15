Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Transparent Electronics Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Transparent electronics is a technology which makes use of transparent materials to produce invisible electronics circuits and optoelectronic devices. A transparent material is an insulator which possesses completely filled valance and empty conduction band. TCO has been widely used for transparent electronics because of its unique characteristic of exhibiting high optical transparency and high electrical conductivity. The most commonly used TCO in transparent electronics are In2O3, SnO2, ZnO and CdO.



Analysts forecast the Global Transparent Electronics market will grow at a CAGR of 52.91 percent over the period 2013-2018. Also, the Global Transparent Electronics Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



The Global Transparent Electronics market can be divided into three segments based on application comprising:



Displays



Solar Panels



Windows



Key Vendors



3M Co.



Apple Inc.



Cambrios Technologies Corp.



Corning Inc.



Saint-Gobain SA



Samsung electronics Co. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors



Dontech Inc.



Evaporated Coatings Inc.



Kurt J. Lesker Co. Ltd.



Sharp Corp. NV



Key Market Driver



Increasing Penetration of Touch-enabled Electronic Devices.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



High Initial Capital Investment.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Growing Need for Miniaturization of Electronic Devices.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155096/global-transparent-electronics-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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