Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Transparent Electronics Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Transparent electronics is a technology which makes use of transparent materials to produce invisible electronics circuits and optoelectronic devices. A transparent material is an insulator which possesses completely filled valance and empty conduction band. TCO has been widely used for transparent electronics because of its unique characteristic of exhibiting high optical transparency and high electrical conductivity. The most commonly used TCO in transparent electronics are In2O3, SnO2, ZnO and CdO.



Analysts forecast the Global Transparent Electronics market will grow at a CAGR of 52.91 percent over the period 2013-2018. Also, the Global Transparent Electronics Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Covered in this Report



The Global Transparent Electronics market can be divided into three segments based on application comprising:

- Displays

- Solar Panels

- Windows



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Key Vendors

- 3M Co.

- Apple Inc.

- Cambrios Technologies Corp.

- Corning Inc.

- Saint-Gobain SA

- Samsung electronics Co. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors



- Dontech Inc.

- Evaporated Coatings Inc.

- Kurt J. Lesker Co. Ltd.

- Sharp Corp. NV



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Key Market Driver

- Increasing Penetration of Touch-enabled Electronic Devices.



Key Market Challenge

- High Initial Capital Investment.



Key Market Trend

- Growing Need for Miniaturization of Electronic Devices.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?