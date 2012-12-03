Global Transportation Service Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Transportation Service market to grow at a CAGR of 6.48 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing export of goods across the globe. The Global Transportation Service market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of transport management system software. However, repositioning of empty containers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Transportation Service Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Transportation Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., and Kuehne und Nagel International AG.



