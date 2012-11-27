"Global Travel and Tourism Trends Under the Microscope in Australasia" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Global Travel and Tourism Trends Under the Microscope in Australasia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Low cost carriers, increasing smartphone penetration and average income growth in India and China all represent key components to boosting tourism within New Zealand and Australia. Tourist flows from India and China are expected to become crucial sources of demand within australasia. The emergence of m-commerce is expected to drive growth in online travel retail.
Euromonitor International's Global Travel and Tourism Trends Under the Microscope in Australasia global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Germany: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Public-Private Partnership Investments are Driving Rapid Development of Transportation Infrastructure
- Travel and Tourism in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Tourism Infrastructure Benefiting From Government Investment
- Travel and Tourism in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Future of Travel and Tourism in Mexico to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Switzerland: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Hosting of Winter Olympics Will Drive Investments In Tourism Infrastructure