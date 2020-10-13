Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The Global Travel Luggage Market was valued at USD 16,873.70 million the year 2018. Global Travel Luggage market is expected to grow due to a number of factors that includes rapid new product launches with attractive designs, enhanced functionality and durability coupled with increasing consumer interests in leisure travel and rising preference for luggage brands as lifestyle products. In addition, increasing domestic and international tourism is resulting in growing demand for Travel Luggage at significant rate.



With improving connectivity, decreasing air travel cost, development of supporting travel & tourism infrastructure and rising per capita income, people are willing to travel far off places and explore new things which is ultimately benefiting the global Travel Luggage market.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific Travel Luggage Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by high population increased disposable income, increasing number of globetrotters leading to higher spending on leisure travel and foreign spending.



The prominent players in the global Travel Luggage market are:



Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY



Market segment by Types:



Value & Mid-Level

Premium

Luxury



Market segment by Applications:

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Internet Sales

Other



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Scope of the Report



Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Travel Luggage Market Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others



Regional Travel Luggage Market - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Travel Luggage Market Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others



Furthermore, Global Travel Luggage Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



– Global Travel Luggage Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview



– Global Travel Luggage Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Production and Consumption by Regions



– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses



– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



– Global Travel Luggage Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)



– Global Travel Luggage Market Forecast (2020-2026)



– Global Travel Luggage Market Research Findings and Conclusion



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



