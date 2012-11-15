"Global Trends and Consumption Demographics in Soft and Hot Drinks" Published

Recently published research from Canadean, "Global Trends and Consumption Demographics in Soft and Hot Drinks", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- This report offers a completely fresh look at consumer's Soft and Hot Drink habits, allowing marketers to understand people's consumption patterns like never before. This offers unique opportunities to effectively target new consumer groups, behaviors, and trends based on actual empirical data in Soft and Hot Drinks consumption across 10 core countries.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report looks to test the stereotypes about beverage and consumption perceptions that the industry may have. The report illustrates that an in-depth study of the consumer exposes the trends to exploit and the anomalies to address. Only by looking at who is drinking, what they are drinking, when they are drinking, where they are drinking, and why they are drinking, can you put together the best marketing strategy to capitalize on the opportunities that exist in the Soft and Hot Drinks sectors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
There is an assumption that Soft Drinks are drunk by the young and as consumers mature they drink more Hot Drinks. Many believe that there is a shift from Soft to Alcoholic drinks when consumers reach the legal age to drink. In fact, Older Consumers are a key age group to target in both Soft and Hot Drinks, particularly in the Non-BRIC region where aging populations limit volumes with younger consumers. Marketers risk underestimating the irresistible forces of demography.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The high growth rates seen in the developing world are an obvious attraction to beverage operators, but adding value to refreshment products in the developed world where growth rates are more sluggish provides just as appealing an opportunity. BRIC markets are often characterized by low margins and while Non-BRIC markets may be slowing, the affluence of drinkers provides them with the resources to pay more for their refreshment, despite the depressed economic climate.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The analysis provided is unique in the market as it tracks Soft and Hot Drinks behavior through to its actual impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique analysis of the market, driven by survey-based data on consumer trends and groups, which is integrated with market data. This allows marketing tactics and strategies to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Features and Benefits
Unique integration of survey and market data provides market sizing consumption by key consumer groups, both by age and by gender, quantifying the value of key consumer groups by country.
Concise case studies identify best practice on how to align marketing practices to effectively target consumer trends, and shows how targeting multiple trends can be a highly effective proposition.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aldi, AriZona, Beet-It, Bottle Green, Coca-Cola, Costa Coffee, Danone, Frijj, Glaceau Vitamin Water
