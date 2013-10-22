New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Surfactants are used in a wide variety of beauty and personal care products and because of this they have enjoyed steady growth worldwide as demand for these products increases. However, the market in Western regions is now flat, with growth coming from the developing regions, including the Middle East and Africa. However, even in these static regions there are opportunities in certain categories and ingredients. These trends and opportunities for the industry are discussed in this report.
Euromonitor International's Global Trends in Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Ingredients market at an international level. It highlights the major drivers behind ingredient supply and demand, provides detailed analysis of the individual ingredient categories and the product categories they are used in. It also examines regional prospects, highlighting opportunities and challenges in ingredient usage.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Abrasives/Inorganics, Acidulants, Antifoams, Antifungals, Antimicrobials, Antiperspirants, Bleach Precursors, Bleaching Agents, Botanicals, Carotenoids, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Colours, Commodities, Conditioning Agents (Skin, Hair, Fabric), Cultures, Emollients, Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers, Enzyme Stabilisers, Enzymes, Fats and Oils, Flavour Enhancers, Flavours, Flours, Fluorescers, Fragrances, Humectants, Insect Repellants, Insecticides, Lacquers, Milk, Minerals, Miscellaneous Ingredients, Modified Flour, pH Control/salts, Phytoestrogens, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Preservatives/Antioxidants, Propellants, Proteins, Raising Agents, Reducing Agents, Skin Benefit Agents, Skin Lighteners, Skin Tanning Agents, Solvents, Sunscreens, Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants, Sweeteners, Synthetic Polymers, Thickeners/Structurants, Tooth Care, Vitamins and Derivatives, Water Softeners/Chelators.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ingredients market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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