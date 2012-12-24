Global Trends Report 2012 (Travel Industry) - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The Global Trends Report 2012 reveals the latest trends that will have a sustainable impact on the global travel industry. Key themes include shopping tourism as BRICs flock to Europe, Indians travel to the Middle East for gold and shopping hotels in the Middle East. Technology is the driver behind new business models and vast opportunities from smart TVs. American babyboomers are drawn to no-go destinations whilst Nigeria's film industry is a magnet for African travel.
Euromonitor International's Global Trends Report 2012 global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
