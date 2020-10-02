New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing market is anticipated to reach USD 405.86 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In addition to regulatory demands for trivalent chromium as a substitute for hyperbaric chromium, the increased concern about health and safety concerns would drive market growth. Moreover, increased demand from the European region is expected to further fuel demand over the forecast period. Decorative is the largest category for the application with sales, and over the forecast period the trend is expected to keep increasing. The need to improve the component surface appearance will increase more and more. Decorative chrome is commonly used because of various properties such as the resistance to stain and abrasion.



The Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Asterion, LLC, Chem Processing, Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Electro Chemical Finishing Co., MacDermid Incorporated, Kakihara Industries Co., Ltd., Midland Polishing and Plating Ltd., Ronatec C2C, Inc., Poeton Industries Ltd., and Sarrel Group, among other.



The Trivalent Chromium Finishing industry is segmented into:



System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Plating

Conversion Coatings

Passivation



Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Decorative

Functional



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Hydraulics & Heavy

Machinery

Others



Regional Outlook of Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Trivalent Chromium Finishing market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



