Global Tube Laser Cutting Machine: Opportunities and Challenges in the Growing Market During the Forecast Period (2023- 2030) : DataM Intelligence

Tube laser cutting is a fabrication process that involves a focused, high-powered laser beam to cut the material into custom shapes and designs. The process has recently gained immense popularity due to its wide application range in different materials, including metal, gemstone, glass, plastic, wood and paper. It can also produce precise, intricate, and complex parts without the requirement for custom-designed tooling. Furthermore, laser-cutting machines can cut various designs with higher precision and accuracy than traditional ones. Laser-cutting machines can produce complicated and elaborate items with high precision since they can be fully CNC controlled. Additionally, laser cutting creates excellent cuts and edges that typically don't need additional cleaning, polishing, or finishing, reducing the need for additional finishing procedures.



GROWING ADOPTION AND INVESTMENTS IN INDUSTRY for SOLUTIONS

Growing adoption and investments in industry for solutions in developing regions have created immense opportunities for the tube laser cutting market. For instance, in 2022, U.S. Government announced a US$1 billion investment in boosting research industry 4.0 technologies. That funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the White House, and the Department of Energy (DoE) spans five years, with those dozen new hubs functioning as A.I. and QIS R&D institutes. Furthermore, according to NASSCOM's recent report, the Indian manufacturing industry has spent between US$ 5.5 to US$ 6.5 billion on Industry 4.0 solutions in 2020-21 fiscal and by2025, Industry 4.0 is expected to create a tight integrated manufacturing and value chain digitalization experience for over two-thirds of the world's manufacturers.



RISING CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BOOSTING MARKET DEMAND

The rising construction industry has improved the application of tube laser cutting machines, creating future growth prospects for the market. For instance, according to Deloitte's 2021 report, the Top 100 GPoC's combined sales increased by 14.1% to US$1,819 trillion in 2021 and the market capitalization increased by 13.3% to US$662,460 million. With 40 groups in the Top 100 list, Europe has the most companies overall, followed by Japan and the U.S., each with 14 groups.

The above growth has increased the demand for tube laser cutting machines in the construction industry. One of the key advantages of tube laser cutting in construction is its ability to produce complex and intricate designs; this is particularly useful in creating steel structures, where precise cuts are required to fit components together accurately. The technology also allows for creating structures with complex shapes and curves, which is impossible with traditional cutting methods.



CHALLENGES IN THE TUBE LASER CUTTING MACHINE MARKET

High initial investment and maintenance cost is a major challenge hampering the growth of the tube laser cutting machines market. The cost of tube laser cutting machines depends on several factors, including the size of the machine, its capabilities, and the manufacturer. On average, a small tube laser-cutting machine can cost anywhere between US$ 50,000 to US$ 100,000, while a large industrial-scale machine can cost over US$ 500,000. One of the biggest challenges in the growth of the tube laser cutting machine market is the high initial investment cost. The machines are expensive and the cost can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises, who may not have the resources to adopt them. The cost of operating the machine is also a factor, as regular maintenance is necessary to keep the machine in good working condition; this can add to the operational costs, making it difficult for small businesses to maintain the machine.



BIG PLAYERS INVESTING IN TUBE LASER CUTTING BUSINESS WITH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

Big players are heavily investing in the tube laser cutting business by adopting advanced technologies. For instance, in 2022, Mazak Optonics Corporation launched the latest in its 3D laser-cutting lineup, the FG-400 NEO. The 3D cutting head of the FG-400 NEO maximizes flexibility and range of motion, broadening the applications that could be used. The laser head's A-axis and B-axis capabilities allow the cutting of tubes, pipes and structural materials at any desired angle.

Furthermore, in June 2022, At the Tube trade show, high-tech company TRUMPF plans to introduce a brand-new automated loading solution for laser tube-cutting machines. The new TRUMPF solution, created in partnership with storage-system manufacturer STOPA, automatically moves tubes from the storage system to the tube-cutting device.



TUBE LASER CUTTING MACHINE MARKET REPORT SCOPE

By Product

1. Fiber Laser

2. CO2 Laser

3. Others



By Process

1. Fusion Cutting

2. Flame Cutting



By Power

1. Up to 5KW

2. 5KW to 8 KW

3. 8KW to 12KW

4. More than 12KW



By Pipe/Tube Diameter

1. Up to 30 MM

2. 30 MM to 80 MM

3. 80 MM to 150 MM

4. 150 MM to 220 MM

5. More than 200 MM



By Cutting Material

1. Steel and Iron

2. Copper

3. Aluminium



By Application

1. Pipe

2. Tube



By End User

1. Automotive

2. Electrical & Electronics

3. Industrial Machinery

4. Aerospace & Defense



By Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. South America

4. Asia-Pacific

5. Middle East and Africa