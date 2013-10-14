Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile



This report offers detailed analysis of the global UAV market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the UAV market.



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Summary



"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" provides details of the key markets in each region, offering an analysis of the top segments of UAV, expected to be in demand. It also investigates the top three expected UAV programs, in terms of demand in the key markets in each region.



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"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Have access to a detailed analysis of defense spending patterns including forecasts of UAV spending till 2023 by region.

- Gain insight into various defense modernization initiatives around the world.

- Obtain detailed information on leading UAV programs of major defense spenders across the world.

- Gain insight into sub-sector markets with comprehensive market values and forecasts of the leading defense spending nations.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Country Analysis - UAV Market

2.1 United States Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.1.1 HALE UAV market expected to reach US$21.7 billion by 2023

2.1.2 UCAVs to account for the second largest area of expenditure by the US

2.1.3 Expenditure on MALE UAVs to increase at a CAGR of 13.36% over the forecast period

2.2 Canada Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.2.1 Spending on HALE UAV to increase at a CAGR of 10.84%

2.2.2 Canada anticipated to direct significant fund towards UCAVs over the forecast period

2.2.3 Expenditure on MUAVs to remain modest during the forecast period

2.3 France Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.3.1 France expected to acquire a considerable number of MALE UAVs during the forecast period

2.3.2 Market for UCAVs to increase at a CAGR of 12.61% over the forecast period

2.3.3 France expected to acquire MUAVs during the forecast period

2.4 UK Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.4.1 MALE UAVs expected to account for the highest segment of expenditure in the UK

2.4.2 UCAV segment to account for the second highest segment of expenditure in the UK

2.4.3 Expenditure on TUAVs likely to remain steady during the forecast period

2.5 Russia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.5.1 Russia set for considerable investment to acquire MALE UAVs

2.5.2 Russian expenditure on UCAV to be robust during the forecast period

2.5.3 Russian VTOL-UAV procurement will amount to US$140 million

2.6 China Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.6.1 China\'s UCAV market to account for the highest segment of expenditure over the forecast period

2.6.2 China\'s MALE UAV programs expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.26%

2.6.3 HALE UAVs to account for the third largest segment of expenditure in China

2.7 South Korea Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.7.1 South Korea eyes considerable investment in domestic MALE UAVs

2.7.2 HALE UAV procurement expected to account for the second largest share of South Korean UAV market

2.7.1 South Korean expenditure on TUAVs to increase at a CAGR of 3.63% over the forecast period

2.8 India Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.8.1 Expenditure on HALE UAVs to grow at a CAGR of 32.14% over the forecast period

2.8.2 MALE UAVs to account for the second largest segment of Indian expenditure

2.8.3 Expenditure on UCAVS to account for the highest share of Indian expenditure on this sector

2.9 The UAE Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.9.1 UCAV market in the UAE to register a growth of 3.84% over the forecast period

2.9.2 MALE UAVs are likely to be procured by the UAE for intelligence and surveillance missions

2.1 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.10.1 UCAVs expected to account for the largest segment of expenditure over the forecast period

2.10.2 Total spending on MALE UAV is expected to reach US$105 million

2.11 Israel Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.11.1 MALE UAVs expected to comprise highest expenditure over the forecast period

2.11.2 Spending on TUAV to remain modest

2.12 Brazil Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.12.1 Spending on MUAVs expected to increase at 7.18% during the forecast period

2.12.2 MALE UAVs to be the largest segment in Brazilian UAV market

2.13 South African Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.13.1 TUAVs to account for a major portion of spending by South Africa on UAVs

3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 Contact us

3.3 About SDI

3.4 Disclaimer



Table 1: Leading UAV Markets and Top Three Segments

Table 2: US UAV Market Overview

Table 3: Key US UAV Programs

Table 4: Canadian UAV Market Overview

Table 5: French UAV Market Overview

Table 6: Key French UAV Programs

Table 7: UK UAV Market Overview

Table 8: Major UK UAV Programs

Table 9: Russian UAV Market Overview

Table 10: Major Russian UAV Programs

Table 11: Chinese UAV Market Overview

Table 12: Major Chinese UAV Programs

Table 13: South Korean UAV Market Overview

Table 14: Major South Korean UAV Programs

Table 15: Indian UAV Market Overview

Table 16: The UAE UAV Market Overview

Table 17: Key UAE UAV Programs

Table 18: Saudi Arabian UAV Market Overview

Table 19: Major Saudi Arabian UAV Programs

Table 20: Israeli UAV Market Overview

Table 21: Major Israeli UAV Programs

Table 22: Brazilian UAV Market Overview

Table 23: Key Brazilian UAV Programs

Table 24: The South African UAV Market Overview

Table 25: Key South African UAV Programs



Figure 1: UAV Market in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 2: UAV Market by Category in the US (%), 2013-2023

Figure 3: HALE UAV Market Size in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 4: UCAV Market Size in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 5: MALE UAV Market Size in the US (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 6: UAV Market in Canada (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 7: UAV Market Split by Sector in Canada (%), 2013-2023

Figure 8: HALE UAV Market Size in Canada (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 9: UCAV Market Size in Canada (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 10: MUAV Market Size in Canada (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 11: UAV Market in France (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 12: UAV Market Split by Sector in France (%), 2013-2023

Figure 13: MALE UAV Market Size in France (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 14: UCAV Market Size in France (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 15: MUAV Market Size in France (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 16: UAV Market in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 17: UAV Market Split by Sector in the UK (%), 2013-2023

Figure 18: MALE UAV Market Size in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 19: UCAV Market Size in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 20: TUAV Market Size in the UK (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 21: UAV Market in the Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 22: UAV Market By Category in Russia (%), 2013-2023

Figure 23: MALE UAV Market Size in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 24: UCAV Market Size in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 25: VTOL UAV Market Size in Russia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 26: UAV Market in China (US$ million), 2013-2023

Figure 27: UAV Market Split by Sector in China (%), 2013-2023

Figure 28: UCAV Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 29: MALE UAV Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 30: HALE UAV Market Size in China (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 31: UAV Market in South Korea (US$ billion), 2013-2023

Figure 32: UAV Market Split by Sector in South Korea (%), 2013-2023

Figure 33: MALE UAV Market Size in South Korea (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 34: HALE UAV Market Size in South Korea (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 35: TUAV Market Size in South Korea (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 36: UAV Market in India (US$ Billion), 2013-2023

Figure 37: UAV Market in India by Sector (%), 2013-2023

Figure 38: HALE UAVs Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 39: MALE UAV Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 40: UCAV Market Size in India (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 41: UAV Market in the UAE (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 42: UAV Market Split By Category in the UAE (%), 2013-2023

Figure 43: UCAV Market Size in the UAE (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 44: MALE UAV Market Size in the UAE (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 45: UAV Market in Saudi Arabia (US$ million), 2013-2023

Figure 46: UCAV Market Size in Saudi Arabia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 47: MALE UAV Market Size in Saudi Arabia (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 48: UAV Market in Israel (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 49: UAV Market Split By Category in Israel (%), 2013-2023



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Figure 50: MALE UAV Market Size in Israel (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 51: TUAV Market Size in Israel (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 52: UAV Market in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 53: UAV Market Split By Category in Brazil (%), 2013-2023

Figure 54: MUAV Market Size in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 55: MALE UAV Market Size in Brazil (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 56: UAV Market in South Africa (US$ Million), 2013-2023

Figure 57: UAV Market Split By Category in South Africa (%), 2013-2023

Figure 58: TUAV Market Size in South Africa (US$ Million), 2013-2023



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