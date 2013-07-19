Global UAV Market 2013 - 2023: Latest Industry Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on The Global UAV Market 2013 - 2023. The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Global UAV Market.



“The Global UAV Market 2013–2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global UAV market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



UAVs have proved to be exceedingly useful during peacekeeping missions and the ongoing global war on terror in Afghanistan and Pakistan, finding applications across ISR and combat roles. Furthermore, enhanced capabilities in areas such as endurance, data processing, and communications have broadened ISR UAV use in both defense and intelligence roles. It is anticipated that 4,000 different unmanned aircraft platforms are in circulation on the global market.

What makes this report unique and essential to read?

“The Global UAV Market 2013–2023” provides detailed analysis of the current industry

size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and benefits



The report provides detailed analysis of the market for UAV during 2013–2023, including the factors that influence the reasons countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



In light of their enhanced endurance and lower maintenance costs, solar-powered UAVs are emerging as the latest revelation in the market, attracting investment from defense ministries across the globe. High endurance of solar-powered UAVs enhances their ability to provide real-time, high-quality surveillance data for large geographical areas, and for longer periods. HALE UAVs offer a low-cost consistent surveillance capability and are capable of producing and storing solar energy in their fuel cells which can then be used for night flying.



Key Market Issues



Europe and North America, recovering from the financial crisis, account for an estimated 80% of global defense spending. Austerity measures introduced by national governments have justifiably led to reduced defense budgets, and subsequently the cancellation and inordinate delays of various UAV programs.



Despite the advantages UAVs extend to the military, concerns regarding high accident rates continue to prevent widespread deployment, particularly over civil aerospace. Crashes have been reported from all parts of the world, caused mostly due to poor weather, human error, and system failures. Such crashes not only lead to a waste of money but also compromise secret missions.



Key Highlights



Almost all major countries now have their UCAV programs in place, some in isolation, and others in collaboration. Leading the way, in May 2013, the U.S. Navy underwent flight trials for the X-47B, a giant leap in the UCAV industry, as it was for the first time that an unmanned aircraft took off from an aircraft carrier. Though it is not due to go into production, the research and development is expected to spawn operational variants in the near future.



The effectiveness of UAVs as showcased by recent US missions in its war against terrorism is envisaged to change the overall future dynamics of warfare. UAVs have amply demonstrated the redundancy of engaging armed defense forces supported by air cover, for hitting targets and destroying enemy posts. By utilizing satellite data and ground information, a remotely piloted UAV has the ability to strike a chosen target with optimum precision.



