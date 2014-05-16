Global UHT Milk Market Is Expected to Reach USD 137.7 Billion by 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "UHT Milk Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global UHT Milk market was valued at USD 60.8 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 137.7 billion in 2019.



The consumers of UHT milk are those who require to store milk for a long period of time. Due to apartment culture in the developed countries, people have less time for shopping and prefer to buy groceries in bulk. Milk is one such food item which finds its consumption everyday in every household, but needs proper preservation. UHT milk facilitates the consumers to store it for a long time as it has a lifetime of six to nine months which is the key reason for its increasing market globally.



Browse Global UHT MilkMarket Report with Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/uht-milk-market.html



The global UHT milk market has been very volatile in terms of competitive environment in the past few years due to large number of mergers and acquisitions. Presence of private label companies has increased price competition in the market, especially in European countries such as Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the U.K.



The market in China, which imports large quantities of UHT milk, is growing at a faster rate, thus attracting market players to increase their investment in the country. Some of the other major milk markets in Asia-Pacific region, such as Australia, India and Pakistan are also expected to witness increasing demand for UHT milk, though the current consumption levels in these countries are very low as compared to the overall milk consumption in these countries. Increasing urbanization and the apartment culture has led to the growing demand for UHT milk. Weak global economic conditions is yet another factor boosting the consumption of UHT milk as consumers are switching to UHT milk from pasteurized milk due to cheaper price. Also, while the total milk consumption is declining in some of the developed countries of Europe, the same is increasing in Asia-Pacific. This is expected to give healthy growth opportunity for the UHT milk market.



Increasing population coupled with growing income in developing countries such as China, India and Pakistan has changed consumer habits in favor of packaged food products. This has also resulted in rise in the apartment culture in these countries, where people generally stock packaged food and beverage items. In the western countries, consumer prefer to stock packaged and processed food items due to their longevity and ease of use.



The Asia-Pacific countries are also following the same trend which is witnessed by their increasing preferences for the processed food and beverage items. Over 60% of the total milk consumed in China is UHT milk. The global urban population, which was over 690 million in 2011, comprises about half of the population of China. The country is expected to add another 300 million to 400 million people to the urban population by 2030. As compared with the rural population, the urban population is more influenced by the western cultures owing to their better income levels. Thus, increasing urbanization is further expected to escalate the demand for UHT milk in China. Australia is another country which has a growing UHT milk market, though the share of UHT milk was only about 10% of the total milk consumption in 2012. However, it is expected to increase in the forecasted period.



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Poor cold chain infrastructure in the developing countries including China is paving the path of growth for the UHT milk as the upkeep of pasteurized milk requires proper cold storage. Private label companies have been providing UHT milk at very cheap rate which is also an opportunity for growth for the UHT milk market in the weaker global financial environment. These private label companies have large shares in the European markets.



Geographically, Europe was the market leader in 2012, but the market growth in Asia Pacific led by China, is expected to lead the market by 2019. Few regional companies operating in some of the markets are Parmalat, Candia and Dairy Partners Americas, while the global players include Nestle, Lactalis and Fonterra.



The UHT milk market is segmented as follows:



UHT Milk Market, By Product Segment

- Global UHT milk market share, by product (by value)



Breakfast Cereals Market, By Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



Browse Global UHT MilkMarket Report with Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/uht-milk-market.html



The UHT milk market for major countries includes:



Market Overview

- Market Size by volume (Historic and Forecasted)

- Market Size by value (Historic and Forecasted)



Market Segment

- Market Share by product, by value (2012 and 2019)



Competitive Landscape

- Market Share by company, by value (2012)

- Market Share by distribution channel (2012 and 2019)



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