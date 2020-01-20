Global UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing Market 2019 Research in-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- The latest report on "UHT (Ultra-high Temperature) Processing Market (Type - Heaters, Homogenizers, Flash Cooling, Aseptic Packaging, and Other Equipment; Operation - Direct UHT Processing, and Indirect UHT Processing; End-product Form - Liquid, and Semi-liquid; Application - Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Continuous Growing Demand for the Different Types of Processed, Convenience Products is Boosting the Demand for this Technology



After the invention of UHT technology in the 1960s and commercially available in the 1970s, the market of the UHT (Ultra-high temperature) processing technology is growing day by day. The continuous growing demand for the different types of processed, convenience products is boosting the demand for this technology around the world. Earlier, it was used for dairy products to sterilize the milk and milk-based products. Now it is used to process different types of food products as to sterilize the liquid food, fruit juice, cream products, yogurt, wine, honey, soup, and stews.



Further, numerous benefits of the application of the UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing technology as long shelf life of the processed products and cheaper packaging cost of the processed products is motivating food manufacturing companies to install modern UHT processing equipment in their processing plants.



Food Processing Companies to Reduce the Cost of Food Processing is Helping to Grow the Demand of the UHT (Ultra-high Temperature) Processing Technology



The continuous growing focus of the food processing companies to reduce the cost of food processing is helping to grow the demand of the UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing technology. Further, ultra-high temperature based processing equipment facilitates to process a large amount of the food product at one time, which helps to save time and energy of the human person to do other works.



However, the cost factor of the UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing equipment is restricting the growth of the market. The continuous growing demand for the modern food processing equipment to support the growing food processing industry in the developing countries is expected to boost the demand of the UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing equipment soon.



UHT (Ultra-high Temperature) Processing Market: Segmentation



The global UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, end-product form, and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include heaters, homogenizers, flash cooling, aseptic packaging, and other equipment. On the basis of operation, the sub-markets include direct UHT processing and indirect UHT processing. On the basis of end-product form, the sub-markets include liquid, and semi-liquid. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include milk, dairy desserts, juices, soups, and other applications.



North America is the Largest Market of the UHT (Ultra-high Temperature) Processing



Geographically, the UHT (ultra-high-temperature) processing market is divided into four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of the UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing market, owing to the presence of a large number of companies engaged in the food processing industries to produce a different type of new food products. Additionally, the presence of a large number of consumers, who are well aware of the UHT (ultra-high temperature) equipment and its benefits are helping to grow the demand of the food processed through UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing equipment. Europe is the second-largest market of the UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing equipment after North America. The Asia-Pacific UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the growing demand for the different types of UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing equipment to process food products.



UHT (Ultra-high Temperature) Processing Industry: Competitive Analysis



The global UHT (ultra-high-temperature) processing market comprises several players, some of the few profiled companies in this report are Stephan Machinery GmbH, TESSA I.E.C. GROUP LTD., Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Limited Company, REDA S.p.A, MicroThermics, Shanghai Triowin Automation Machinery Co., Ltd., Elecster Oyj, SPX FLOW, Alfa Laval AB, and GEA Group AG, among others.



