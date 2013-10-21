Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Ultra High Definition TV Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Ultra High Definition TV market to grow at a CAGR of 97.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased spending on consumer electronic goods by consumers. The Global Ultra High Definition TV market has also been witnessing the increasing number of partnerships among the value chain entities. However, the high cost of ultra HD TVs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Ultra High Definition TV Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ultra High Definition TV market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Sony Corp., and Panasonic Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Sharp Corp. and Toshiba Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp., Sharp Corp. and Toshiba Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144636/global-ultra-high-definition-tv-market-2012-2016.html



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Roger Campbell

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