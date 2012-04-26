Global Ultracapacitor Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2012 -- he Global Ultracapacitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for cost-effective fuel. The Global Ultracapacitor market has also been witnessing increasing awareness of electric vehicles. However, lack of infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Ultracapacitor Market 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global Ultracapacitor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the market for electrical double layer capacitors, supercapacitors, and ultracapacitors.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Maxwell Technologies Inc., Nesscap Energy Inc., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., and Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64997/global-ultracapacitor-market-2011-2015.html