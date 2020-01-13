Global Ultrasound Devices Industry Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% During the Forecast Period (2019-2025)

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the Global Ultrasound Devices Market (Technology - Diagnostic Ultrasound, and Therapeutic Ultrasound; Portability - Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices, and Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices; Application - Radiology/General Imaging, Cardiology, Gynecology, Vascular, Urology, and Other Application; End User - Hospital and Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. Ultrasound is a type of imaging used by healthcare professionals to view the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, liver, and other organs. Unlike x-rays, ultrasound does not expose to radiation and creates an image from the sound waves.



Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Highly Favorable to the Growth of the Ultrasound Devices Market



The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, brain disorders, and cardiovascular diseases has increased with a significant rate in the last decade. Early detection of the symptoms of diseases in such a situation becomes important to treat the patient with the right medicines, here the ultrasound devices play an important role.



According to the World Health Organization, the burden of chronic diseases is rapidly increasing worldwide. It has been calculated that, in 2001, chronic diseases contributed approximately 60% of the 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease. The proportion of the burden of NCDs is expected to increase to 57% by 2020. Almost half of the total chronic disease deaths are attributable to cardiovascular diseases; obesity and diabetes are also showing worrying trends, not only because they already affect a large proportion of the population, but also because they have started to appear earlier in life.



Based on Portability, Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Systems Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of technology, portability, application, and end-user. Based on the technology the study includes a diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound. Diagnostic ultrasound is further segmented into 2D ultrasound, 3D & 4D ultrasound, Doppler ultrasound. Therapeutic ultrasound is further segmented into high-intensity focused ultrasound and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. Based on the portability, the study includes trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices and compact/handheld ultrasound devices. Based on the application, the study includes radiology/general imaging, cardiology, gynecology, vascular, urology, and other application. Moreover, based on the end-user, the study includes hospital and surgical centers, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.



The factor attributing to the growth of the trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is the growing adoption of trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems across major markets due to their increasing use in acute care and emergency care settings in hospitals and healthcare institutions. Moreover, they offer more accurate diagnostic capabilities and high performance.



Regional Analysis



North America Dominates the Global Market and Anticipated to Stay on the Top During the Forecast Period



As per the American heart association Research cardiovascular disease, listed as the underlying cause of death, accounts for nearly 836,546 deaths in the US. That's about 1 of every 3 deaths in the US. About 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day, an average of 1 death every 38 seconds. Cardiovascular diseases claim more lives each year than all forms of cancer and Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease combined. About 92.1 million American adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Direct and indirect costs of total cardiovascular diseases and stroke are estimated to total more than $329.7 billion; that includes both health expenditures and lost productivity.



Furthermore, the government and private funding for R & D in ultrasound imaging, an increasing number of healthcare providers, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases is propelling the growth of the market in this region.



Competitive Analysis



The key players profiled in the report are Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Fukuda Denshi, Shenzhen Mindray, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Medical, Siemens Healthineers, Mindray Medical International Limited, and other companies.



Cutting-edge, Point-of-care Ultrasound (POCUS) Part of the Greater Fujifilm Healthcare



"Ultrasound at the point of care is becoming an increasingly critical tool for emergency medicine physicians and emergency response teams to get the information they need to make immediate clinical decisions," Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.



