Global Ultrasound Devices Market Worth $8.1 Billion by 2017 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Rise in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases is driving the demand for early diagnosis of disease, which is done through ultrasound. One of the primary applications of ultrasound is to produce images of human fetuses. The ultrasound market is expected to be at USD 4,817.8 million in 2012, which will reach USD 6,114.8 in 2017 at an estimated CAGR of 4.9% from 2012 to 2017.



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The Americas had the largest share in the ultrasound market, accounting for 38.5% in 2011 due to technological developments in ultrasound giving accurate results. The Americas will lead the market for gynecology ultrasound for the next five years.



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Asia and countries of RoW such as South Africa and Egypt will exhibit the highest growth rate in the near future. Technological innovations in ultrasound are in an evolution phase in RoW. Rise in R&D investment by key players of healthcare and growth in medical tourism driven by low cost of healthcare services and investment of foreign players in the healthcare sector can enhance the ultrasound market in RoW.



Related Report:

Endometriosis Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/endometriosis-market.html



This report provides a holistic view to the overall global ultrasound market with 8 year market data & forecast based on following segmentation:



By Type



- Gynecology ultrasound

- Cardiac ultrasound

- Vascular ultrasound



Regions Covered



- Americas

- Europe

- APAC

- RoW, which consists of Middle East and Africa



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