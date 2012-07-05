Global Ultrasound Equipment Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Ultrasound Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in sales of 3D and 4D ultrasound equipment. The Global Ultrasound Equipment Market also been witnessing the growth of the Refurbished Ultrasound Equipment segment. However, the slow growth in developed countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Ultrasound Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ultrasound Equipment Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include GE Healthcare Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corp., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. The report also includes other vendors such as Esaote SpA, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., SonoSite Inc., TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Fujifilm Corp., and Zonare Medical Systems GmbH.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

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