Analysts forecast the Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased advantages of UV disinfection. The Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market has also been witnessing an increase in industrialization. However, the development of electronic ballast could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Advanced UV Inc., GE Lighting LLC, Severn Trent Services Inc., and Siemens AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alticor Inc., Air Oasis LLP, Alfa Laval AB, AllerAir Industries, American Air & Water Inc., American Ultraviolet Co., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Atlantium Technology Ltd., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty Ltd.,Bio-UV, Calgon Carbon Corp., Carrier Corp., Clean Water Systems Int., Culligan Int., Dieau Edafim, Dust Free LP, Emperor Aquatics Inc., Engineered Treatment Systems LLC, Eta plus electronic GmbH, Eureka Forbes Ltd., First Light Technologies Inc., Germitec, Greenway Water Technologies, Halma PLC, Heraeus Noblelight Inc., Hydrophoton Inc., Infilco Degremont Inc., Light Sources Inc., Lumalier Corp., Maestro Int. Ltd., Meridian Design Inc., Nature Flow Systems Pty Ltd., Neotec UV Ltd., Panasia Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Remotelight Inc., Sentry Ultraviolet Inc., SITA srl, Surepure Inc., SteriBeam Systems GmbH, Steril-Aire Inc.,Trojan UV Technologies UK Ltd., Ultra Sun Technologies Inc., Ultraviolet Devices Inc., Ushio Inc., UVDynamics Inc., UV Pure Technologies Inc., UV-Technik Speziallampen GmbH, Waterhealth Int., Waterlogic Int., WEDECO UV Technologies Inc., Wonder Light Industry Machinery Electronic, and Xenon Corp.



