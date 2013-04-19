Global Underwater Robotics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.77 Percent over the Period 2012-2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Underwater Robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.77 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need for undersea mining. The Global Underwater Robotics market has also been witnessing the emergence of smart underwater robots. However the limitations of underwater communication could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-underwater-robotics-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, Global Underwater Robotics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Underwater Robotics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Atlas Maridan ApS, Bluefin Corp., and Deep Ocean Engineering Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ECA Hytec SA, Inuktun Services Ltd., International Submarine Engineering Ltd., MacArtney Group, NeuroRobotics Ltd., Oceaneering International Inc., Perry Slingsby Systems Ltd., Schilling Robotics Inc., and Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166544



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Latest Reports:



Global Packaged GaN LED Market 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166545



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Packaged GaN LED market to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of packaged GaN LEDs in the Lighting segment. The Global Packaged GaN LED market has also been witnessing the miniaturization of packaged GaN LEDs.However, the demand and supply imbalance of packaged GaN LEDs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Packaged GaN LED market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Packaged GaN LED market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Cree Inc., Epistar Corp., Osram Opto-semiconductors GmbH and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.Other vendors mentioned in the report are NXP Semiconductors N.V, Soraa Inc., and Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.



Energy Storage Market in the US 2012 - 2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166368



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Energy Storage market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 18.17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the benefits of using such storage in solar plants. The Energy Storage market in the US has also been witnessing an increase in Research and Development initiatives. However, the lack of awareness of energy storage technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Energy Storage Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it covers the Energy Storage market in the US and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/