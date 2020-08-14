Global Unified Communication as a Service Market : Future Trend & Competitive Landscape

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- Global Unified Communication as a Service Market was valued at USD 16.2 in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.8%.



The global Unified Communication as a Service Market is expected to grow over forecast period that is 2020 -2027. Rapid increase in Technological advancements, Product Launches, Government Initiatives, Partnership, and mergers and Acquisitions Activities are expected to grow Unified Communication as a Service Market Growth in forecast period.



Unified Communication as a Service s are the mode of delivery model in which various communication and collaboration services and applications are outsourced by to a third-party provider and delivered over network. These services include enterprise messaging, telephony, and video conferencing. Unified Communication as a Service offers flexibility, availability and scalability to core business task. These services are used by various organizations for improvement of business processes through streamlining communication.



Increase in demand for Unified Communication as a Service in large as well as small and medium size enterprises for improvement of business process is expected to boost the global Unified Communication as a Service market growth. Furthermore, growing trends of mobility and Byod usage will have the positive impact on global Unified Communication as a Service market growth. Moreover, rise in deployment of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the communication sector which is expected to propel the global unified as aservice market growth. In addition to that, increase in adoption of private cloud model by safe banks to safeguard sensitive information is expected to drive the global Unified Communication as a Service market growth.



Market Restraints



However, security and privacy concern over cloud-based deployment is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global Unified Communication as a Service market.



SWOT Analysis, and porters five analysis are used to predict detail condition of Unified Communication as a Service Market. The details analysis of the Unified Communication as a Service market includes recent activities such as product launch, technological developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions activities.



Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as LogMeIn Inc., Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Orange S.A., Verizon, RingCentral, Revation Systems, Masergy, Intrado Corporation, Vonage, NTT Communications, and Windstream.



Market Segmentation

By Deployment

- Private Cloud

- Public Cloud



By Components

- Telephony

- Unified Messaging

- Collaboration Platforms

- Conferencing



By Industry Vertical

- Education

- Automotive

- BFSI

- Healthcare

- Real Estate

- Hospitality

- IT & Telecommunication

- Legal

- Others



By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



