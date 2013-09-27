Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Unified Communication Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Unified Communication market to grow at a CAGR of 15.85 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the shift from on-premises to cloud-based unified communication. The Global Unified Communication market has also been witnessing the unified communication heading towards WebRTC. However, the initial high cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Unified Communication Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Unified Communication market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Avaya Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Siemens Enterprise Communications GmbH & Co. KG



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aastra Technologies Ltd., IBM Corp., NEC Corp., Mitel Networks, Interactive Intelligence Inc., SAP AG, and Toshiba Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of these vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142868/global-unified-communication-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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