Global Unified Communication Market 2012 - 2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Global Unified Communication market to grow at a CAGR of 15.85 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the shift from on-premises to cloud-based unified communication. The Global Unified Communication market has also been witnessing the unified communication heading towards WebRTC. However, the initial high cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Unified Communication Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Unified Communication market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Avaya Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Siemens Enterprise Communications GmbH & Co. KG



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aastra Technologies Ltd., IBM Corp., NEC Corp., Mitel Networks, Interactive Intelligence Inc., SAP AG, and Toshiba Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these vendors?



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Enterprise Unified Communication Market in the US 2012-2016

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Enterprise Unified Communication market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.19 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing requirement for affordable enterprise communication medium in the country. The market has also been witnessing a rising demand for enterprise mobility. However, the requirement for high initial investment for unified communication system could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Enterprise Unified Communication Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Enterprise Unified Communication Market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Hosted Unified Communications Market 2011-2015

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Global Hosted Unified Communications market to grow at a CAGR of 20.99 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for centralized management. The Hosted Unified Communications market has also been witnessing the adoption of cloud-based enterprise services. However, requirement for high bandwidths could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Hosted Unified Communications Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hosted Unified Communications market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Unified Communications (UC) over IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS): Solutions and Market/Business Analysis

(http://www.researchmoz.us/unified-communications-uc-over-ip-multimedia-subsystem-ims-solutions-and-marketbusiness-analysis-report.html)



IP Multi-media Subsystem (IMS) is defined by various standard body include 3GPP, TISPAN, etc. It’s a fully standardized architecture with detailed definition of interface/protocol/procedures. It’s a platform enabler facilitating a multi-tenant environment, including residential users, wireless users and enterprise UC users.



This report includes both technical information (technology, architecture, solutions) as well as business information (SWOT analysis of key players/offerings, application evaluation, business case, and market forecasting) for UC over IMS. Players/solutions evaluated include 8x8, Apple, AT&T, Google, and Telstra. The report also analyzes UC feature/functionality including presence, IM, UM, team collaboration, conference and telephony servers. The report also evaluates call/session scenarios in operation and applicability for UC over IMS deployment.



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