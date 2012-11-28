Global Unified Threat Management Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Unified Threat Management market to grow at a CAGR of 15.86 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the consolidation of security technologies into a single networking device. The Global Unified Threat Management market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud-based UTM. However, the concerns about network performance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Unified Threat Management Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Unified Threat Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks Ltd., and SonicWALL, Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Barracuda Networks Inc.,Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Trustwave Holdings.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



