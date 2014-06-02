Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Unified Threat Management Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Unified threat management is a fully integrated network security solution that provides a secure way of establishing a network connection with the host server. Unified threat management can be defined as a hardware or software solution that enables inbound and outbound network traffic protection. It integrates security technologies such as firewalls, virtual private networks, intrusion detection systems, intrusion prevention systems, anti-malware, anti-virus, internet protocol security, web filtering, anti-spam, application control, and other network security products into a single solution. This single solution assures data leakage prevention, data integrity, and privacy.



Analysts forecast the Global Unified Threat Management market will grow at a CAGR of 16.52 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Unified Threat Management market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from sales of unified threat management products and solutions. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top seven vendors in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global Unified Threat Management market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



- Cisco Systems Inc.



- Fortinet Inc.



- Juniper Networks Inc.



- SonicWALL LLC



- Sophos Ltd.



- WatchGuard Technologies Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Clavister AB



- Cyberoam Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



- gateprotect



- Kerio Technologies Inc.



- NETASQ



Key Market Driver



- Need for Consolidation of Security Solutions.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Adverse Impact on Network Performance.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Demand for SaaS-based Security Solutions.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156629/global-unified-threat-management-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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