Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market 2011-2015 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market to reach US$9.84 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for an uninterrupted power supply. The Global UPS market has also been witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the increasing cost of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global UPS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Schneider Electric SA, Emerson Electric Co., and Eaton Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Riello S.p.A., Toshiba Corp., Swelect Energy Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., GE Co., and TDK Corp.



