Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Infiniti Research.TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 4.28 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing share of the defense budget. The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market has also been witnessing an increase in joint R&D initiatives. However, rapid technological change could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the Europe and Middle East regions; it also covers the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems plc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., and The Boeing Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: AAI Corp., Aeronautics Ltd., Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter, CybAero AB, Dassault Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Embraer SA, General Atomics Aeronautics Systems Inc., Innocon Ltd., Insitu Inc., Kaman Aerospace Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rheinmetall AG, RUAG Group, Schiebel Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market-2011-2015-report-555817