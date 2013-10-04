Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market to grow at a CAGR of 3.17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in UAV launch. The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market has also been witnessing an increase in R&D. However, the rapid technological changes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AeroVironment Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., BAE Systems plc, and The Boeing Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AAI Corp., Accurate Automation Corp., Adcom Systems, Aerodreams S.A., Aeronautics Defense Systems, Aeryon Labs Inc., Aibotix GmbH, AleniaAermacchi S.p.A., American Dynamics Flight Systems, Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., BSK Defense S.A., Codarra Advanced Systems, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Dassault Aviation SA, The Defence Research and Development Org, European Aeronautic Defence and Space, Elbit Systems Ltd., EMT Ingenieurgesellschaft Dipl.-Ing., Entecho, General Atomics, Inc., Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Hydra Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sagem, Satuma, Trek Aerospace Inc, Thales Group, and X mobots.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143424/global-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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