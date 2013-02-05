Global Unmanned Aircraft Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) markets grow as the military realizes these airplanes provide a less expensive way to provide defense and deterrent. These markets are poised to grow based on the creation of new services efficiencies that accrue from improved technologies. New composite materials systems are achieving consistent price declines throughout the forecast period.



The 2011 study has 712 pages and 256 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as governments worldwide move to implement more cost efficient military systems and weapons delivery modalities. Vendors are building out localized distribution networks that support a UAS system in a local environment, providing remote control of airplanes.



Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are achieving a level of relatively early maturity. Fleets of unmanned aircraft systems have begun to evolve. The U.S. Army has achieved one million flight hours for its unmanned aircraft systems fleet.



Unmanned aerial systems have good handling characteristics. Units are designed to perform high-speed, long-endurance, more covert, multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and precision-strike missions over land or sea.



Units feature a variety of internal weapons loads, including 2,000 lb Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), an Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensor, and an all-weather GA-ASI Lynx® Synthetic Aperture Radar/Ground Moving Target Indicator (SAR/GMTI), maximizing both long loiter ISR and weapons carriage capabilities.



Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) offer the war fighter persistent situational awareness and strike mission affordability. For the cost of one manned fighter aircraft, multiple-swarm configured units can cover an area of interest, providing 24/7 ISR coverage, target identification, neutralization, mission flexibility, and attrition tolerance. Some UAS have the capability to perform manned aircraft missions.



